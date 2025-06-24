Left Menu

Tragic Cliffside Mystery: Revenue Official and Teen Found Dead

The bodies of Ramchandra Sahebrao Pardhi, a 40-year-old talathi, and Rupali Kuthal, a 17-year-old girl, were discovered at the foot of a cliff in Pune district. Both had been missing recently. Police suspect a suicide but continue to investigate as no suicide note was found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:13 IST
Tragic Cliffside Mystery: Revenue Official and Teen Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of two individuals, identified as 40-year-old talathi Ramchandra Sahebrao Pardhi and 17-year-old Rupali Kuthal, were found at the base of a cliff in Junnar, Pune district. Police suspect suicide but are conducting a thorough investigation as no note was found.

Local villagers raised alarms after noticing Pardhi's car parked at the cliff's edge for several days without movement, along with a pair of slippers nearby. A coordinated search revealed the bodies at a depth of around 1,200 feet.

The girl's family had reported her missing, alleging abduction, while Pardhi's wife had also lodged a missing person report. Authorities are continuing to piece together the circumstances leading to their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025