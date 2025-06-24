Tragic Cliffside Mystery: Revenue Official and Teen Found Dead

The bodies of two individuals, identified as 40-year-old talathi Ramchandra Sahebrao Pardhi and 17-year-old Rupali Kuthal, were found at the base of a cliff in Junnar, Pune district. Police suspect suicide but are conducting a thorough investigation as no note was found.

Local villagers raised alarms after noticing Pardhi's car parked at the cliff's edge for several days without movement, along with a pair of slippers nearby. A coordinated search revealed the bodies at a depth of around 1,200 feet.

The girl's family had reported her missing, alleging abduction, while Pardhi's wife had also lodged a missing person report. Authorities are continuing to piece together the circumstances leading to their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)