Chaos and Tragedy: Aid Trucks Under Fire in Gaza
Israeli forces and drones fired on crowds near aid trucks in Gaza, killing at least 25 people, amid claims of violence at food-distribution sites supported by U.S. and Israeli entities. Palestinian witnesses report a tense, dangerous situation, contributing to over 56,000 Palestinian deaths in the ongoing conflict.
On Tuesday, Israeli forces and drones reportedly opened fire on crowds gathered near aid trucks in central Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 25 individuals. The event marks another day of tragedy in this ongoing conflict, with Palestinian witnesses describing a scene of chaos and bloodshed.
The aid distribution sites, backed by U.S. and Israeli support, have faced increasing violence and disorder since their inception last month, as desperately needy Palestinians have clashed with Israeli troops. Witnesses have alleged that Israeli forces often fire on civilians, while the military claims to only fire warning shots to control the masses.
As the humanitarian crisis deepens, the death toll continues to rise. Palestinian health authorities report over 56,000 fatalities since the outbreak of hostilities, underscoring the high human cost and complexity of this protracted conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
