The United States has condemned Hong Kong for what it calls the repression of U.S. Independence Day celebrations amid reports that schools received warnings against participation.

According to the South China Morning Post, the Education Bureau advised schools that students partaking in such events might breach the national security law. While the bureau maintains that safeguarding national security is a routine aspect of educational activities, it did not confirm issuing specific warnings about U.S. Independence Day activities.

The U.S. Consulate criticized Hong Kong's actions, arguing it reflects a fear of freedom. This controversy highlights the continuous tensions over the national security law imposed in 2020, which some Western governments view as suppressing free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)