Left Menu

Tragic Rooftop Fall in Ashok Nagar: Suspect on the Run

A 19-year-old girl from Ashok Nagar, Delhi, died after being pushed off her rooftop. Police identified the suspect and are actively pursuing an arrest. The incident, initially reported as attempted murder, has been upgraded to a murder case following the girl's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:15 IST
Tragic Rooftop Fall in Ashok Nagar: Suspect on the Run
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old girl tragically succumbed to her injuries after being allegedly pushed off the rooftop of her house by an acquaintance in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar. The incident has sparked a fervent manhunt as authorities strive to apprehend the accused, bringing justice for the grievous crime.

The suspect behind the heinous act has been identified, Delhi Police confirmed, with ongoing efforts to secure their arrest. The incident came to light with a report received at Jyoti Nagar police station early Monday morning, igniting concerns over safety and violence against women in the region.

Initially registered as an attempted murder case, the charges have now been escalated to murder under Section 103 of the BNS after the victim's passing. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim had a previous acquaintance with her alleged assailant, adding a personal dimension to the tragic episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025