Tragic Rooftop Fall in Ashok Nagar: Suspect on the Run
A 19-year-old girl from Ashok Nagar, Delhi, died after being pushed off her rooftop. Police identified the suspect and are actively pursuing an arrest. The incident, initially reported as attempted murder, has been upgraded to a murder case following the girl's death.
A 19-year-old girl tragically succumbed to her injuries after being allegedly pushed off the rooftop of her house by an acquaintance in northeast Delhi's Ashok Nagar. The incident has sparked a fervent manhunt as authorities strive to apprehend the accused, bringing justice for the grievous crime.
The suspect behind the heinous act has been identified, Delhi Police confirmed, with ongoing efforts to secure their arrest. The incident came to light with a report received at Jyoti Nagar police station early Monday morning, igniting concerns over safety and violence against women in the region.
Initially registered as an attempted murder case, the charges have now been escalated to murder under Section 103 of the BNS after the victim's passing. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim had a previous acquaintance with her alleged assailant, adding a personal dimension to the tragic episode.
