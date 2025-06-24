Spain's High Court Approves Extradition of 'Commander Willy'

Spain's High Court has authorized the extradition of William Jofre Alcivar Bautista, widely known as 'Commander Willy', to Ecuador, on the condition that his safety in custody is guaranteed. Bautista stands accused of orchestrating a violent incident at an Ecuadorian TV station in early 2024.

Alongside his brother Alex, who was similarly extradited, Bautista is believed to have masterminded a series of violent acts, including car bombings, contract murders, and a notorious live broadcast invasion of Guayaquil's TC Television studio. These events have contributed to a significant rise in violence, leading President Daniel Noboa to launch a war on gangs deemed terrorist groups by his administration.

The attack on the TV station dramatically played out live for 20 minutes, where armed assailants took over the studio, forcing staff to comply. Police managed to diffuse the crisis, capturing the masked men. Meanwhile, Spain has sought assurances from Ecuador, citing concerns about violence within the nation's prison system.

(With inputs from agencies.)