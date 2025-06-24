Karnataka's Legislative Marathon: CM Seeks Presidential Approval for Crucial Bills

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, urging her approval for seven vital bills recently passed by the state legislature.

This collection of bills covers significant legislative areas, including education, mining taxation, transparency in public procurement, and administrative reform. The amendments aim to address prevailing issues and improve governance within the state.

Notable among these is the amendment to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, poised to revamp the current RTE framework. Additionally, a new tax bill seeks to harness greater income from mineral resources, enhancing state revenue. The proposed amendments in government procurement are set to increase accountability in public expenditure.

