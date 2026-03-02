The Russian Foreign Ministry has leveled serious accusations against the United States and Israel, claiming they are actively seeking regime change in Iran through unscrupulous means, including the assassination of Iranian leadership.

Monday's statement from Moscow underscores a belief that Washington and Tel Aviv are deliberately trying to destabilize the region by disrupting the process of normalizing relations between Tehran and its Arab neighbors.

The accusations come at a critical time in international diplomacy, heightening tensions and complicating foreign relations in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)