Tensions Rise: Russia Accuses US and Israel of Undermining Iran's Stability

The Russian Foreign Ministry alleges that the United States and Israel are working to destabilize Iran. Accusations include attempts at regime change and disrupting Iran's normalizing efforts with Arab neighbors, employing tactics such as assassination of leadership. This further strains geopolitical relations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:46 IST
Tensions Rise: Russia Accuses US and Israel of Undermining Iran's Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry has leveled serious accusations against the United States and Israel, claiming they are actively seeking regime change in Iran through unscrupulous means, including the assassination of Iranian leadership.

Monday's statement from Moscow underscores a belief that Washington and Tel Aviv are deliberately trying to destabilize the region by disrupting the process of normalizing relations between Tehran and its Arab neighbors.

The accusations come at a critical time in international diplomacy, heightening tensions and complicating foreign relations in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

