Call for Transparency: Telangana's Financial Dilemma

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy urges the Telangana Congress government to release a White Paper on the state's financial status before the budget session. He highlights the rise in debt and the state's reliance on borrowings, despite federal support and special infrastructure loans to Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has called for transparency from the Telangana Congress government, demanding the release of a comprehensive White Paper on the state's finances ahead of its budget session starting on March 16.

Reddy criticized the state's financial management, citing a rise in per capita debt and reliance on loans for day-to-day expenses and infrastructure projects, despite the state's formation with surplus funds in 2014.

The Union Minister highlighted federal support, mentioning the allocation of Rs 12 lakh crore over 12 years and the "Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment" scheme, which provided Telangana with over Rs 10,000 crore in interest-free loans for crucial infrastructure developments.

