Left Menu

Tense Moments as Security Forces Respond to Suspected Movements Near LoC

Security forces opened fire upon detecting suspicious movement near the LoC in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Extensive search operations were conducted across multiple districts, although no individuals were apprehended. A briefing for police officers in preparation for the Amarnath Yatra was also held, focusing on security measures and emergency plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:31 IST
Tense Moments as Security Forces Respond to Suspected Movements Near LoC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces sprang into action after noticing suspicious activities near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a situation of heightened alertness.

On Tuesday, troops opened fire and launched search operations in several districts, including Poonch, Samba, and Kathua, but were unable to apprehend the suspects. Advanced tools such as drones were deployed to aid the search, as three to four individuals were reportedly spotted moving under cover of foliage in the Chingus locality.

Simultaneously, in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, police officers received briefings to enhance security along key routes like the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, while ensuring coordinated efforts with disaster management teams for a safer pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025