Tense Moments as Security Forces Respond to Suspected Movements Near LoC
Security forces opened fire upon detecting suspicious movement near the LoC in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Extensive search operations were conducted across multiple districts, although no individuals were apprehended. A briefing for police officers in preparation for the Amarnath Yatra was also held, focusing on security measures and emergency plans.
Security forces sprang into action after noticing suspicious activities near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a situation of heightened alertness.
On Tuesday, troops opened fire and launched search operations in several districts, including Poonch, Samba, and Kathua, but were unable to apprehend the suspects. Advanced tools such as drones were deployed to aid the search, as three to four individuals were reportedly spotted moving under cover of foliage in the Chingus locality.
Simultaneously, in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, police officers received briefings to enhance security along key routes like the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, while ensuring coordinated efforts with disaster management teams for a safer pilgrimage experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
