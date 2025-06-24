Left Menu

Military's Persistent Struggle Against Iran

Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir declared the end of a significant phase in their campaign against Iran, emphasizing that their efforts continue. The military aims to return to Gaza, retrieve hostages, and dismantle Hamas's governance there, illustrating ongoing regional tensions and efforts for stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:15 IST
Eyal Zamir

In a pivotal statement, Israeli military's chief of staff Eyal Zamir announced the conclusion of a critical stage in their enduring confrontation with Iran, although underscoring that the campaign is far from over.

The military's strategic objective remains firmly set on returning to Gaza, a mission aimed at the safe return of Israeli hostages. This operation forms part of a broader effort to restore stability in the region by actively working to dismantle Hamas's rule, which is a key component according to military statements.

This persisted focus on Gaza exemplifies the ongoing challenges faced by the Israeli military in achieving long-term peace and security amid complex regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

