Military's Persistent Struggle Against Iran

In a pivotal statement, Israeli military's chief of staff Eyal Zamir announced the conclusion of a critical stage in their enduring confrontation with Iran, although underscoring that the campaign is far from over.

The military's strategic objective remains firmly set on returning to Gaza, a mission aimed at the safe return of Israeli hostages. This operation forms part of a broader effort to restore stability in the region by actively working to dismantle Hamas's rule, which is a key component according to military statements.

This persisted focus on Gaza exemplifies the ongoing challenges faced by the Israeli military in achieving long-term peace and security amid complex regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)