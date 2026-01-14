U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

The United States is taking precautionary measures by withdrawing some personnel from strategic bases in the region, a U.S. official disclosed to Reuters on Wednesday. This development emerges from increased regional tensions.

The announcement has surfaced in the wake of statements by a senior Iranian official earlier on Wednesday. This official conveyed Tehran's warning to its neighboring countries hosting U.S. troops, emphasizing that American bases would be targeted if Washington decided to launch a strike.

The potential for military confrontation remains a critical concern as diplomatic efforts continue to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)