UN Decries Murder of Exiled Nicaraguan Major, Warns of Transnational Repression

The UN Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua has strongly condemned the murder of Roberto Samcam, a prominent Nicaraguan exile and former army major, who was assassinated on 19 June 2025 in his home in San José, Costa Rica. This targeted killing has raised alarms within the international human rights community, fueling growing concern over what appears to be a systematic and escalating campaign of transnational repression carried out by the Government of Nicaragua.

“We condemn the murder of Roberto Samcam in the strongest terms,” said Jan-Michael Simon, Chair of the UN Group of Experts. “We welcome the swift action of Costa Rica, which, we trust, will expose the motivations behind this terrible act and bring justice to his family.”

Samcam, a retired army major turned outspoken critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, had been living in exile in Costa Rica since 2018. In 2023, the Nicaraguan regime arbitrarily stripped him of his nationality, a punitive tactic increasingly used against dissenters. He was one of more than 450 individuals rendered stateless by the Ortega government in recent years. Samcam was later granted Spanish nationality.

Brutal Killing Echoes a Pattern of Political Targeting

According to preliminary reports, the assailant gained access to Samcam’s residence under the false pretense of delivering a package before shooting him eight times and fleeing the scene. The deliberate and professional nature of the attack—combined with Samcam’s high-profile status as a critic of the Nicaraguan regime—has led human rights experts to believe that the murder may have been politically motivated.

“We have documented that the violations of the human rights of Nicaraguans by the Government do not stop at the border,” said Ariela Peralta, member of the UN Group of Experts.

In their February 2025 report, the Experts warned of transborder repression, outlining how Nicaraguan authorities have employed a range of tactics to intimidate, surveil, and silence political opponents living abroad. These include:

Threats and intimidation

Arbitrary deprivation of nationality

Denial of consular services and passports

Entry bans and financial coercion

Harassment of family members still in Nicaragua

The report highlights how dissenters are systematically targeted, even in democratic countries where they seek refuge.

Not an Isolated Incident: Pattern of Attacks Abroad

The murder of Roberto Samcam follows a string of violent incidents involving Nicaraguan exiles in Central America:

In 2021 and again in 2024, Joao Maldonado, another exiled dissident, survived attempted assassinations in Costa Rica.

In 2022, Rodolfo Rojas Cordero, a Nicaraguan opposition figure, was found dead in Honduras under suspicious circumstances.

These cases, the UN experts argue, are not isolated but form part of a broader pattern of transnational repression, raising alarm over Nicaragua’s expanding extraterritorial campaign to stifle dissent and retaliate against critics.

“Nowhere in the world seems to be safe for Nicaraguans opposed to the Government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo,” said Reed Brody, member of the Group of Experts.

Urgent Call for Protection and Accountability

The Group of Experts has urged host countries, including Costa Rica, to take stronger measures to protect exiled Nicaraguans, especially those with prominent political profiles or histories of activism. They also call upon the international community to hold Nicaragua accountable for cross-border violations of human rights.

“States must be held accountable for committing transborder human rights violations,” said Simon. “We stand ready to support and advise States and other stakeholders to ensure the protection of all Nicaraguans living abroad.”

This call extends to UN member states, urging them to take preventive actions, including increasing security for at-risk individuals, conducting thorough investigations into politically motivated crimes, and ensuring that victims of repression have access to asylum and legal protection.

Roberto Samcam: A Voice Silenced, A Symbol of Resistance

Before his exile, Samcam served as a major in the Nicaraguan Army. Disillusioned with the growing authoritarianism of the Ortega regime, he became a vocal critic, participating in media interviews, writing critical commentary, and supporting opposition movements. His defiance and outspokenness made him a symbol of resistance for many within Nicaragua’s diaspora.

His assassination not only robs his family of a loved one but serves as a chilling message to thousands of Nicaraguan exiles worldwide. The crime threatens to further isolate dissenting voices and cast a long shadow over efforts to defend freedom of expression and political rights beyond Nicaragua’s borders.