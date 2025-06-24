UN Expert Urges Global Action to Empower Indigenous Peoples in Peacebuilding

In a powerful address to the UN Human Rights Council, Cecilia Bailliet, the UN Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity, called for the urgent inclusion of Indigenous Peoples in global and national peacebuilding processes. Her latest report underscores the systemic exclusion of Indigenous communities from negotiations and highlights how their participation is key to achieving peaceful dispute resolution, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

“With increased polarisation, fragmentation, and violence threatening global democracy, the inclusion of Indigenous Peoples as important international solidarity leaders is now more urgent than ever,” said Bailliet.

Her report is a stark reminder that armed conflict, militarisation, and industrial encroachment continue to disproportionately affect Indigenous communities. Bailliet's message is a rallying call for governments, international organizations, and civil society to correct historic wrongs and elevate Indigenous voices in decision-making spaces.

Indigenous Peoples: Leaders in Peace and Environmental Stewardship

Bailliet proposed that building a global Indigenous Peoples’ solidarity movement could serve as a critical response to the rising geopolitical tensions associated with global multipolarity. She highlighted that Indigenous cultures are uniquely positioned to advance values of mutual respect, community protection, and the safeguarding of Mother Earth.

This worldview stands in stark contrast to the dominant economic and political systems that often prioritize resource extraction over ecological sustainability and social cohesion.

“Indigenous Peoples can lead by example in articulating peaceful resolutions, protecting the most vulnerable, and advocating for environmental unity,” Bailliet emphasized.

Human Rights Abuses and Criminalization of Indigenous Resistance

The expert expressed deep concern over widespread and ongoing violations against Indigenous communities worldwide. These include:

Arbitrary arrests, torture, and extrajudicial killings by both state and non-state actors.

The misuse of anti-terrorism and counter-insurgency laws to suppress peaceful Indigenous movements.

Increasing surveillance and restriction on communication technologies to limit advocacy efforts.

Gender-based violence deployed as a tool to silence women leaders and resist community mobilization.

Bailliet warned that these tactics are being used to quell resistance against large-scale extractive and industrial projects, such as mining, dam construction, and deforestation activities. Many of these ventures proceed without the free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) of Indigenous communities— a fundamental human right protected under international law, including the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

States Must Recognize and Uphold Indigenous Rights

The report urged states to distinguish between local communities and Indigenous Peoples, recognizing the unique legal and cultural rights of the latter. Bailliet reiterated the legal obligation of governments to:

Acknowledge and respect Indigenous territorial rights.

Ensure meaningful consultation and consent before any development on Indigenous lands.

Promote gender-sensitive policies to protect Indigenous women and girls.

Implement mechanisms to support Indigenous-led environmental monitoring and protection.

She stressed that international solidarity must include the protection and empowerment of Indigenous Peoples, not just as stakeholders, but as equal partners and global leaders.

Insights from Country Visits: Denmark, Greenland, and Suriname

In addition to her thematic report, Bailliet presented findings from her official visits to Denmark and Greenland, as well as Suriname, where she assessed the human rights landscape concerning Indigenous and tribal peoples.

In Greenland, she noted progress in recognizing Indigenous governance and self-determination, but pointed out persistent issues around climate vulnerability and resource exploitation. In Suriname, the lack of legal land tenure and continued threats from mining operations emerged as central concerns.

These country reports offer practical insights and policy recommendations that could be adapted by other nations facing similar challenges in Indigenous rights recognition.

A Call to Action for the International Community

Bailliet’s report concludes with a global appeal to governments, international institutions, and corporate actors to adopt rights-based approaches in all activities that impact Indigenous communities. She emphasized the need for systemic change, not symbolic gestures.

As conflicts intensify and environmental degradation accelerates, the world can no longer afford to marginalize the voices of those who have historically been the stewards of biodiversity and community resilience.