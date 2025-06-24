Maid's Heist: Inside the Borivali Cash Theft
A maid and her accomplice were apprehended for stealing Rs 45 lakh from a Mumbai businessman's home. Anuradha Randive, assigned by a hiring agency, vanished with the money. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, police identified and arrested Randive and her partner, Ashfaq Khan, recovering Rs 17 lakh so far.
A dramatic story unfolded in Mumbai's Borivali neighborhood where a maid, aided by her accomplice, was arrested for allegedly making off with Rs 45 lakh in cash from her employer's home. The police apprehended Anuradha Randive, 36, and Ashfaq Islam Khan, 28, recovering Rs 17 lakh of the stolen sum.
Suspicions rose when Varun Vasani, the complainant and a wholesale grocery trader, discovered a bag of cash missing. Hired through a private agency, Randive had recently disappeared, prompting concern. Surveillance footage showed her leaving with the cash-laden bag, sparking an investigation.
Utilizing CCTV evidence and technical insights, authorities located and detained the duo within hours of the report. Randive admitted to the crime during questioning. Police efforts continue to recover the remaining stolen money and investigate any further developments.
