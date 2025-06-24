Left Menu

Odisha Outrage: Dalit Men Humiliated in Ganjam District

Two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district were brutally assaulted by a group of nine, including a juvenile, for allegedly smuggling cattle. The victims were physically abused, tonsured, and extorted. The incident sparked political and social uproar after going viral, prompting arrests and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district were subjected to brutality and extortion under false accusations of cattle smuggling.

The victims, outrageously humiliated, faced tonsuring, beatings, and were forced to crawl and consume grass.

Nine individuals have been arrested, as political circles press for justice and accountability in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

