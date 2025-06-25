Left Menu

Federal Unions Win Legal Victory Against Trump Administration

A federal judge has blocked President Trump's executive order easing the elimination of union bargaining rights for federal workers. The order, which affected numerous agencies, intended to exempt certain national security and intelligence departments from negotiating with unions. Legal challenges against the order are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 07:02 IST
Federal Unions Win Legal Victory Against Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in San Francisco has obstructed President Donald Trump's efforts to ease the elimination of union bargaining rights for hundreds of thousands of federal workers. This pivotal decision by U.S. District Judge James Donato sided with unions asserting the order's potential illegality.

The ruling pauses the implementation of Trump's March 27 executive order, which sought to exempt multiple federal agencies from negotiating with unions. This executive decision would allow agencies to more freely modify working conditions and discipline workers, while also restricting unions from contesting policy changes legally.

The expansive reach of Donato's ruling includes prominent departments like Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, State, and Labor. Meanwhile, legal battles continue as federal appeals courts assess injunctions and the broader ramifications of exempting certain national security-related segments from collective bargaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025