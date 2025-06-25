Federal Unions Win Legal Victory Against Trump Administration

A federal judge in San Francisco has obstructed President Donald Trump's efforts to ease the elimination of union bargaining rights for hundreds of thousands of federal workers. This pivotal decision by U.S. District Judge James Donato sided with unions asserting the order's potential illegality.

The ruling pauses the implementation of Trump's March 27 executive order, which sought to exempt multiple federal agencies from negotiating with unions. This executive decision would allow agencies to more freely modify working conditions and discipline workers, while also restricting unions from contesting policy changes legally.

The expansive reach of Donato's ruling includes prominent departments like Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, State, and Labor. Meanwhile, legal battles continue as federal appeals courts assess injunctions and the broader ramifications of exempting certain national security-related segments from collective bargaining.

