Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Maharashtra School

A private school in Maharashtra's Palghar district faced a bomb threat on Wednesday, spurring an immediate evacuation of students and staff, law enforcement officials reported.

The threat, received via email, claimed a bomb was planted on the premises, prompting police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to conduct a comprehensive search in Nallasopara, Mumbai's suburbs.

No explosives were discovered, and authorities have declared the threat a hoax, according to Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)