Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Maharashtra School
A private school in Palghar, Maharashtra, was evacuated following a bomb threat received via email. Police and a bomb squad conducted a thorough search but found no explosives, deeming it a hoax. The incident occurred in Nallasopara, a suburb of Mumbai, and caused widespread concern.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-06-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A private school in Maharashtra's Palghar district faced a bomb threat on Wednesday, spurring an immediate evacuation of students and staff, law enforcement officials reported.
The threat, received via email, claimed a bomb was planted on the premises, prompting police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to conduct a comprehensive search in Nallasopara, Mumbai's suburbs.
No explosives were discovered, and authorities have declared the threat a hoax, according to Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
