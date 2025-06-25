Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Maharashtra School

A private school in Palghar, Maharashtra, was evacuated following a bomb threat received via email. Police and a bomb squad conducted a thorough search but found no explosives, deeming it a hoax. The incident occurred in Nallasopara, a suburb of Mumbai, and caused widespread concern.

A private school in Maharashtra's Palghar district faced a bomb threat on Wednesday, spurring an immediate evacuation of students and staff, law enforcement officials reported.

The threat, received via email, claimed a bomb was planted on the premises, prompting police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to conduct a comprehensive search in Nallasopara, Mumbai's suburbs.

No explosives were discovered, and authorities have declared the threat a hoax, according to Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

