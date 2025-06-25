Okinawa Tensions Rise Amid US Marine's Conviction

A Japanese court has sentenced a US Marine to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa, a case that has heightened concerns regarding the safety and presence of American troops on the island.

Lance Cpl Jamel Clayton, 22, was found guilty of the violent attack, which occurred in May 2024 in Yomitan village. The verdict, rendered by Judge Kazuhiko Obata, relied heavily on the victim's credible testimony presented anonymously, despite Clayton's denial of the charges.

This incident is among several that have sparked public outcry and demands for changes to the Status of Forces Agreement between the US and Japan, amidst frustrations over the concentration of US troops in Okinawa, known for its historical significance and ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)