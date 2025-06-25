Left Menu

Remembering the Emergency: A Dark Chapter in India's History

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reflects on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency declared in India, criticizing it as a reflection of Congress's anti-democratic mentality. The day, now observed as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', serves to honor those who endured and stood against the tyranny of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:33 IST
Remembering the Emergency: A Dark Chapter in India's History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the 50th anniversary of the Emergency declared in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his views, calling it a dark chapter in the nation's history. Shah criticized the Emergency as not a national necessity but a result of the Congress party's anti-democratic mentality.

The day, now observed by the Modi government as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', commemorates the suffering endured by many, as well as the resilience of those who opposed the dictatorial regime. Shah reflected on his own experiences as an 11-year-old, witnessing the atrocities during the Emergency.

By observing 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', the aim is to keep the spirit of democracy and individual freedoms alive, ensuring that past horrors are not repeated. Shah paid tribute to all who sacrificed in the struggle against the oppressive regime of the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025