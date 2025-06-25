Remembering the Emergency: A Dark Chapter in India's History

On the 50th anniversary of the Emergency declared in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his views, calling it a dark chapter in the nation's history. Shah criticized the Emergency as not a national necessity but a result of the Congress party's anti-democratic mentality.

The day, now observed by the Modi government as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', commemorates the suffering endured by many, as well as the resilience of those who opposed the dictatorial regime. Shah reflected on his own experiences as an 11-year-old, witnessing the atrocities during the Emergency.

By observing 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', the aim is to keep the spirit of democracy and individual freedoms alive, ensuring that past horrors are not repeated. Shah paid tribute to all who sacrificed in the struggle against the oppressive regime of the time.

