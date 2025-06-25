Left Menu

Justice Sought in Tragic Rooftop Case

A 19-year-old girl died after allegedly being pushed off her rooftop in northeast Delhi. The accused, Taufeeq, was arrested after disguising himself in a burqa to enter her home. The victim's parents demand the death penalty for justice, as police continue to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old girl from Ashok Nagar in northeast Delhi tragically lost her life after being allegedly pushed off her house's rooftop. The grieving parents are demanding the death penalty for the accused, asserting that only such a punishment would bring justice to their daughter.

The victim's father, Surendra, emotionally recalled his daughter's fate, insisting that the perpetrator should experience the same pain. Her mother, Kanta, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that execution is the only way her daughter's soul will find peace. The girl's younger sister, Meenakshi, is still in shock and expressed anger over the incident.

The accused, Taufeeq, a 26-year-old from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on Tuesday. Police revealed that he allegedly entered the girl's home disguised as a female friend to confront her about their relationship, which ended when the girl discovered his engagement to another woman. After the altercation, he is said to have pushed her from the terrace, leading to her death at the hospital. Police continue their investigation, examining CCTV footage for crucial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

