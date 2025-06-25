Left Menu

Illegal Cracker Factory Explosion in Punjab Sparks Legal Inquiry

The National Green Tribunal seeks replies from pollution control bodies regarding an illegal cracker factory explosion in Punjab, which killed five people and injured 29. The explosion revealed illegal procurement of explosives and prompted legal action under multiple environmental and public safety laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded responses from relevant pollution control authorities following a catastrophic explosion at an unauthorized cracker factory in Punjab, which resulted in the tragic loss of five lives and left 29 individuals injured.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the May 30 incident reported in the media, the NGT underscored allegations that the factory operator acquired a substantial amount of explosives without proper authorization. It was noted that even 10 hours post-explosion, the smell of potash lingered in the air.

The tribunal has also implicated several parties, including the Central Pollution Control Board and regional environment authorities, to submit their replies before the upcoming hearing scheduled for August 4, addressing potential violations of various environmental and public safety laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

