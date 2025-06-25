Illegal Cracker Factory Explosion in Punjab Sparks Legal Inquiry

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded responses from relevant pollution control authorities following a catastrophic explosion at an unauthorized cracker factory in Punjab, which resulted in the tragic loss of five lives and left 29 individuals injured.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the May 30 incident reported in the media, the NGT underscored allegations that the factory operator acquired a substantial amount of explosives without proper authorization. It was noted that even 10 hours post-explosion, the smell of potash lingered in the air.

The tribunal has also implicated several parties, including the Central Pollution Control Board and regional environment authorities, to submit their replies before the upcoming hearing scheduled for August 4, addressing potential violations of various environmental and public safety laws.

