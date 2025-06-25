Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Meerut: Toddler Fatally Hit by Speeding Car

A tragic accident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of one-year-old Kajal. A speeding car struck her while she was playing, leading to her untimely demise at the hospital. The driver has been apprehended, and legal action is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Meerut: Toddler Fatally Hit by Speeding Car
Kajal
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, as a one-year-old girl, Kajal, lost her life after a vehicle accident. On Tuesday night, Kajal was playing near the Nauchandi ground when she was hit by a speeding car.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh, the toddler was swiftly taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. The driver, identified as Shivam Sirohi from Baghpat, has been taken into custody, and the vehicle has been seized.

An FIR has been filed against the driver under relevant legal sections, with further legal proceedings in progress. Kajal was the daughter of a balloon vendor hailing from Rajasthan, adding to the tragedy's emotional depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025