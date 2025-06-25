Tragedy Strikes in Meerut: Toddler Fatally Hit by Speeding Car

A devastating incident unfolded in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, as a one-year-old girl, Kajal, lost her life after a vehicle accident. On Tuesday night, Kajal was playing near the Nauchandi ground when she was hit by a speeding car.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh, the toddler was swiftly taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. The driver, identified as Shivam Sirohi from Baghpat, has been taken into custody, and the vehicle has been seized.

An FIR has been filed against the driver under relevant legal sections, with further legal proceedings in progress. Kajal was the daughter of a balloon vendor hailing from Rajasthan, adding to the tragedy's emotional depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)