France Expands Massive Recall on Takata Airbags Amid Safety Concerns

France has intensified its stance on road safety by instructing the removal of an additional 800,000 vehicles equipped with Takata airbags, following a tragic accident in Reims where a faulty airbag led to a woman's death.

This initiative marks a significant chapter in the automotive sector's largest recall, occurring eight years after Takata Corp sought bankruptcy protection in both the U.S. and Japan. The incident that claimed the woman's life saw her 2014 Citroen C3 struck by a truck, with the subsequent airbag malfunction causing fatal injuries.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot announced the recall's extension, demanding all cars with the defective airbags, regardless of age, be taken off the road. This precautionary measure, backed by French government spokesperson Sophie Primas, expands the recall to 2.5 million vehicles, doubling the compulsory recall count to 1.7 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)