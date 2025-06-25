Tragedy in Udaipur: French Woman's Harrowing Ordeal Unfolds

A 29-year-old man was apprehended in Chittorgarh for the alleged rape of a French woman in Udaipur, who had arrived for an advertisement shoot, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspect, Pushparaj, also known as Siddharth Ojha, is a casting company owner with a background in films, music videos, and television serials. He has resided in Udaipur for eight years.

Following the shoot at iconic Udaipur locations like Lake Pichola and Sajjangarh Fort, the victim was allegedly assaulted at Pushparaj's flat. The incident has sparked outrage, with local Congress workers protesting over law and order issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)