Left Menu

Assam Rebrands Child Protection Officers to Combat Child Marriage

The Assam government has renamed District Child Protection Officers as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers. This change aims to reinforce responsibilities under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and increase coordination at district levels to tackle child marriages effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:20 IST
Assam Rebrands Child Protection Officers to Combat Child Marriage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has taken a bold step by renaming District Child Protection Officers as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, according to a recently released official notification.

The notification, issued by the Principal Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Mukesh Chandra Sahu, came into effect following the Assam Governor's approval. This change aims to empower officers in all districts to enforce the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, along with the Assam Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules, 2015.

The Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) will be responsible for lodging FIRs under relevant acts and coordinating closely with other district authorities, including Gram Panchayat Secretaries and Lot Mandals, to curb the incidence of child marriages across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025