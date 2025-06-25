Impact of U.S. Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities

Iran's nuclear facilities have suffered significant damage from recent U.S. strikes, according to Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry. Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday that the strikes took place on Sunday.

Baghaei confirmed the damage to Iran's nuclear installations, stating emphatically that the facilities were "badly damaged." This development raises serious concerns about the future of Iran's nuclear program.

The precision of the U.S. strikes suggests a deliberate attempt to incapacitate Iran's nuclear capabilities. Observers are now awaiting further developments and potential ramifications for international relations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)