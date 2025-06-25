Left Menu

Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Nine Accused in Nagpur Riots

The Bombay High Court granted bail to nine individuals involved in the Nagpur riots, emphasizing that bail is the rule and jail is an exception. The court noted that the investigation is complete and further detention is unnecessary. The riots were incited by demands to remove Aurangzeb's tomb.

The Bombay High Court, in a significant decision on Wednesday, granted bail to nine persons implicated in the March riots in Nagpur related to calls for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke of the Nagpur bench underscored the judicial principle that bail is the rule and jail the exception, noting the near completion of the investigation and charges filed against the accused, rendering further detention unnecessary.

The unrest on March 17, marked by stone-pelting and arson, injured 33 police personnel and led to over 123 arrests. The incident was partly spurred by rumors amid protests seeking the tomb's removal, intensified by the recent release of the film 'Chhaava,' highlighting historical tensions.

