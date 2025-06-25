Border Anti-Corruption Forum Steps Up Fight Against Immigration Fraud

The Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF), a newly established multi-stakeholder platform aimed at eradicating corruption in South Africa’s border and immigration systems, has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, integrity, and the rule of law.

Established officially on 25 March 2025, the forum has emerged as a key collaborative vehicle uniting law enforcement, civil society, business, and government departments. Chaired by Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the BMIACF held its quarterly strategic session recently, engaging critical institutions including the Border Management Authority (BMA), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI or Hawks).

Forum Reviews Investigative Progress and Strategic Priorities

During the latest meeting, the forum received updates on ongoing corruption investigations and preventative measures targeting systemic abuses in visa and permit issuance processes. The SIU, under Proclamation 191 of 2024, has been investigating the fraudulent issuing of key immigration documents, including:

Permanent residence permits

Corporate and business visas

Critical/exceptional skills work visas

Study visas

Retired persons' and standard work visas

Citizenship by naturalisation

According to the report presented, several of these permits were found to have been illegally obtained, often facilitated through bribery or collusion with public officials. As a corrective measure, the forum supported revoking all irregularly awarded permits and pursuing criminal prosecutions. Relevant referrals have already been made to the NPA for action against implicated individuals.

TRN Abuse Sparks Concern Over Identity Fraud

Another alarming issue flagged by the forum was the abuse of Traffic Register Numbers (TRNs). These temporary identification numbers—intended for non-citizens who wish to register motor vehicles—have allegedly been exploited by undocumented immigrants to create false identities and access unlawful services. Preliminary investigations by the SIU revealed widespread irregularities in how these TRNs were being issued under the National Road Traffic Act of 1996.

The forum has resolved to intensify investigations into TRN-related fraud and initiate institutional reforms to close loopholes that enable such exploitation.

Livestock Smuggling and Disease Risk: A New Frontier

Beyond document fraud, the BMIACF is now widening its scope to address emerging risks such as the illegal movement of livestock, which poses a serious threat due to the spread of foot and mouth disease. Strengthening biosecurity at land borders and ports of entry has now become a strategic priority, with increased coordination expected among border officials, the Department of Agriculture, and veterinary services.

Promoting Whistleblowing and Public Engagement

To combat corruption at its roots, the forum is also embracing public engagement and whistleblowing campaigns. A major milestone was the 16 April 2025 campaign at the Lebombo Border Post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, aimed at educating border personnel and the public about corruption risks. Under the theme “If You See Something, Say Something,” the campaign encouraged anonymous tip-offs and proactive reporting of unethical conduct.

The forum acknowledged the success of this initiative and signaled plans to expand similar campaigns across multiple border posts in the coming months. Moreover, corruption risk assessments are scheduled for several key crossings to identify vulnerabilities and recommend preventive actions.

Forum to Drive Oversight and Transparency

Advocate Mothibi reiterated the significance of multi-agency collaboration in eliminating entrenched corruption. “This collaboration is vital to safeguarding South Africa’s borders and maintaining the integrity of our immigration system,” he said.

BMIACF’s quarterly meetings will continue to serve as a forum for monitoring progress, adapting strategies, and sharing intelligence. Progress reports will be compiled regularly and shared with oversight bodies such as Parliament, as well as with the public where appropriate.

The BMIACF represents a new era of inter-agency accountability, with a clear mandate to restore trust in South Africa’s immigration infrastructure and ensure that border management operates under the highest standards of integrity.