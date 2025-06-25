G20 Sherpa Meeting Opens with Focus on Global Unity and Measurable Action

The third Sherpa meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) commenced on Wednesday at the Sun City Convention Centre in South Africa, drawing senior government representatives, diplomats, and policy experts from the world’s largest economies. The three-day gathering aims to tackle pressing global issues under the overarching theme of “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.”

Leading the proceedings was Zane Dangor, Director-General of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the country’s appointed G20 Sherpa. In his opening remarks, Dangor set the tone for robust but constructive dialogue on global economic stability, sustainable development, and emerging geopolitical tensions.

“The meeting provides an opportunity for Sherpas to engage, perhaps more directly than before, on geopolitical issues,” said Dangor. “We’ve traditionally shied away from these topics, but recent global events demand a measured yet open discussion.”

Geopolitical Realities Enter the G20 Agenda

While the G20 has historically focused on economic cooperation, climate action, and development, Dangor acknowledged the growing urgency to address geopolitical conflicts, which increasingly hinder global peace and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Ongoing conflicts are not just a threat to peace and security—they are a major impediment to economic progress. But we will not allow these issues to derail our development agenda,” he said.

Dangor noted that in line with the Brazilian presidency’s approach, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Heads of State will lead conversations on international law and accountability, while Sherpas and working groups will focus on technical matters and consensus-building.

Progress Report and Strategic Appointments

The meeting marked the launch of 10 high-level sessions, including feedback from various task teams and working groups. A key milestone was the announcement that of the 132 total G20 meetings planned for the year, 70 have already been hosted, and most working groups are concluding their third round of deliberations.

New appointments of Sherpas and representatives from major economies—Brazil, India, China, and the United Kingdom—were also announced, signalling a refreshed diplomatic energy and renewed momentum for collaborative action.

From Aspirations to Measurable Declarations

Dangor emphasized that this round of G20 discussions should move beyond rhetoric and deliver clear, measurable, and time-bound commitments.

“It is our collective responsibility as Sherpas to ensure that our work results in practical resolutions and consensus across working groups. The G20 Leaders’ Declaration must go beyond aspirations and deliver real, tangible goals.”

Particular emphasis was placed on strategies to reduce global inequalities, enhance inclusive economic development, and meet climate resilience and sustainability targets. The Sherpa called on members to align their national priorities with the G20’s collective vision, ensuring no member state or working group is left behind in reaching consensus.

Toward a Unified Social and Economic Vision

The meeting will also pave the way for an upcoming G20 Social Summit, which aims to promote cohesion between policy recommendations and the lived realities of communities around the world. The summit is expected to address themes like youth unemployment, health equity, digital access, and climate justice.

Dangor concluded his address by expressing confidence in the productivity of the upcoming sessions and the spirit of solidarity and multilateralism that the G20 seeks to embody.

“We are shaping a roadmap for a more equitable world—one where economic cooperation, sustainability, and solidarity are the cornerstones of global leadership.”

The outcomes of this Sherpa meeting will directly inform the agenda and deliverables for the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit, underscoring the critical role that preparatory dialogues play in shaping global governance.