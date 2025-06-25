German Football Scandal: A World Cup Mystery

The German Football Association (DFB) has been fined just over 100,000 euros by a German court regarding a questionable payment tied to the 2006 World Cup. This decision marks a significant point in a saga that has cast a shadow over the tournament for years.

The Frankfurt Regional Court's ruling focused on a 6.7 million euro payment initially recorded in 2006 but was deemed tax deductible in 2002. The DFB acknowledged the verdict and intends to review the documentation before deciding on potential appeals.

This case, initiated by allegations of the payment being used to influence voting for Germany to host the tournament, has involved extensive legal scrutiny. A prior probe suggested the funds were a returned loan routed through FIFA by ex-Adidas chief Robert Louis-Dreyfus.

