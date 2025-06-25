Left Menu

Pension Fund Scandal: CISF Personnel Accused

A former CISF personnel, Roop Singh Meena, has been accused of embezzling over Rs 60 lakh from the pension funds of 5,640 employees. The alleged crime took place while he was attached to the NPS Section of NISA in Hyderabad. CBI is now investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a dismissed CISF employee accused of embezzling more than Rs 60 lakh from the pension funds of thousands of employees, according to officials.

The embezzlement was discovered by the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad, which serves as a Cheque Drawing and Disbursing Office for the CISF. It was found that the funds, amounting to Rs 60.26 lakh, were misappropriated from the National Pension Scheme (NPS) accounts of 5,640 personnel.

Former head constable Roop Singh Meena, who was posted at NTPC Simhadri in Visakhapatnam, allegedly siphoned off the funds during his tenure at NISA from November 2016 to November 2020. The CISF initiated an inquiry into the irregularities, and the case has been transferred to the CBI for in-depth investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

