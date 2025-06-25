Tragic Shooting Mars Irapuato Religious Celebration
At least 10 people were killed and more injured during a shooting at a home in Irapuato, Mexico, amidst a local religious celebration. Local authorities launched an operation to find the culprits and condemned the violent act while expressing solidarity with victims and affected citizens.
In a tragic turn of events, a shooting during a local religious celebration in Irapuato, central Mexico, claimed the lives of at least ten people on Tuesday night. Local authorities have reported that several more individuals were injured in the attack.
The Attorney's Office for Guanajuato, where Irapuato is located, confirmed the occurrence of this violent act. They have initiated an operation aiming to capture those responsible for this heinous crime.
In a statement, the civil security office of Irapuato expressed deep condolences and solidarity with the victims and their families, condemning the incident as a cowardly attack on the community amidst a time meant for celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
