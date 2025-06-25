Tragic Shooting Mars Irapuato Religious Celebration

In a tragic turn of events, a shooting during a local religious celebration in Irapuato, central Mexico, claimed the lives of at least ten people on Tuesday night. Local authorities have reported that several more individuals were injured in the attack.

The Attorney's Office for Guanajuato, where Irapuato is located, confirmed the occurrence of this violent act. They have initiated an operation aiming to capture those responsible for this heinous crime.

In a statement, the civil security office of Irapuato expressed deep condolences and solidarity with the victims and their families, condemning the incident as a cowardly attack on the community amidst a time meant for celebration.

