Shivraj Singh Chouhan Remembers the 1975 Emergency: A Personal Chronicle

As the nation commemorated 50 years since the imposition of the 1975 Emergency, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared his personal journey through that turbulent period, recounting his arrest and involvement in anti-government protests at just 16 years old.

Chouhan, who served multiple terms as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, detailed the severe measures taken by the then Congress government, including deadly force used in Bhopal protests and mass arrests. He himself was detained for distributing anti-Emergency pamphlets, a daring act that brought police scrutiny.

Despite pressure to divulge information about his associates, Chouhan chose resilience, even chanting slogans against the regime during his capture. His story highlights the personal costs of political repression and the enduring impact of those tumultuous times.

(With inputs from agencies.)