Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Remembers the 1975 Emergency: A Personal Chronicle

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reflects on his personal experiences during the 1975 Emergency in India, sharing how he was jailed as a 16-year-old for protesting against the government. Chouhan recalls the widespread repression and his active role in the JP movement, which led to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:54 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Remembers the 1975 Emergency: A Personal Chronicle
Emergency
  • Country:
  • India

As the nation commemorated 50 years since the imposition of the 1975 Emergency, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared his personal journey through that turbulent period, recounting his arrest and involvement in anti-government protests at just 16 years old.

Chouhan, who served multiple terms as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, detailed the severe measures taken by the then Congress government, including deadly force used in Bhopal protests and mass arrests. He himself was detained for distributing anti-Emergency pamphlets, a daring act that brought police scrutiny.

Despite pressure to divulge information about his associates, Chouhan chose resilience, even chanting slogans against the regime during his capture. His story highlights the personal costs of political repression and the enduring impact of those tumultuous times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025