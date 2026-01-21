Graca Machel: Champion of Change Honored with Indira Gandhi Prize

Mozambican rights activist Graca Machel has been awarded the prestigious Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2025. An international jury, chaired by former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, recognized her remarkable contributions to education, health and nutrition, economic empowerment, and humanitarian work in challenging conditions.

Machel, a distinguished African stateswoman and humanitarian, has spent her life advocating for vulnerable communities, focusing on creating a more equitable society. Her journey began in rural Mozambique and took her to the global stage, where her leadership influenced policies on child welfare and socio-economic development.

Among her achievements are her tenure as Mozambique's first Minister of Education and Culture, a pivotal UN study on children in conflict zones, and founding initiatives like The Elders, Girls Not Brides, and the Graca Machel Trust. Her award-winning work continues to inspire hope for a just world.

(With inputs from agencies.)