Left Menu

Graca Machel: Champion of Change Honored with Indira Gandhi Prize

Mozambican rights activist Graca Machel receives the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2025 for her influential work in education, health, nutrition and economic empowerment. Her life's work, dedicated to human rights advocacy, has significantly impacted vulnerable communities globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:29 IST
Graca Machel: Champion of Change Honored with Indira Gandhi Prize
  • Country:
  • India

Mozambican rights activist Graca Machel has been awarded the prestigious Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2025. An international jury, chaired by former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, recognized her remarkable contributions to education, health and nutrition, economic empowerment, and humanitarian work in challenging conditions.

Machel, a distinguished African stateswoman and humanitarian, has spent her life advocating for vulnerable communities, focusing on creating a more equitable society. Her journey began in rural Mozambique and took her to the global stage, where her leadership influenced policies on child welfare and socio-economic development.

Among her achievements are her tenure as Mozambique's first Minister of Education and Culture, a pivotal UN study on children in conflict zones, and founding initiatives like The Elders, Girls Not Brides, and the Graca Machel Trust. Her award-winning work continues to inspire hope for a just world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Communications Sees 55% Profit Surge in Q3 FY26

Tata Communications Sees 55% Profit Surge in Q3 FY26

 India
2
Meta's AI Breakthrough: Promising Models and Future Trends

Meta's AI Breakthrough: Promising Models and Future Trends

 Global
3
Karnataka Governor Sparks Legislative Standoff

Karnataka Governor Sparks Legislative Standoff

 India
4
Royal Marines' Colonel Bids Farewell as UK Strengthens Naval Ties with India

Royal Marines' Colonel Bids Farewell as UK Strengthens Naval Ties with India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026