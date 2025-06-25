Kenya's Ongoing Struggle: Police, Protests, and a Nation's Outcry

Amid tensions marking the first anniversary of Kenya's deadly tax-related protests, violent scenes unfolded once again on Wednesday as crowds took to the streets of Nairobi and other towns. The protests, aimed at commemorating last year's demonstrations that resulted in over 60 deaths, saw a heavy police presence endeavoring to disperse participants using tear gas and water cannons.

A hospital official from Nairobi's Kenyatta National Hospital confirmed that 56 individuals were admitted, largely suffering from rubber bullet injuries sustained during the chaos. Although the Kenyan police is yet to provide clarity on the perpetrators of the shootings, the situation underscores the persistent public unrest over the enactment of force by security agencies.

Tensions have simmered further following the death of Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody, which fueled fresh demonstrations. Clashes between law enforcement and protesters occurred across major urban centers, culminating in acts of arson at court facilities in Nairobi's outskirts. Human rights advocates continue to decry the government's crackdown on press freedom and dissent.

