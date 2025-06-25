Left Menu

Kenya's Ongoing Struggle: Police, Protests, and a Nation's Outcry

In Kenya, 56 people were hospitalized after rallies commemorating protests against a tax bill. The rallies saw violent clashes, with police reportedly using tear gas and rubber bullets. The protests highlight ongoing tensions over police brutality and the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:11 IST
Kenya's Ongoing Struggle: Police, Protests, and a Nation's Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid tensions marking the first anniversary of Kenya's deadly tax-related protests, violent scenes unfolded once again on Wednesday as crowds took to the streets of Nairobi and other towns. The protests, aimed at commemorating last year's demonstrations that resulted in over 60 deaths, saw a heavy police presence endeavoring to disperse participants using tear gas and water cannons.

A hospital official from Nairobi's Kenyatta National Hospital confirmed that 56 individuals were admitted, largely suffering from rubber bullet injuries sustained during the chaos. Although the Kenyan police is yet to provide clarity on the perpetrators of the shootings, the situation underscores the persistent public unrest over the enactment of force by security agencies.

Tensions have simmered further following the death of Kenyan blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody, which fueled fresh demonstrations. Clashes between law enforcement and protesters occurred across major urban centers, culminating in acts of arson at court facilities in Nairobi's outskirts. Human rights advocates continue to decry the government's crackdown on press freedom and dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025