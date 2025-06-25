Syrian Suspect Faces New Terror Charges in Germany
Germany's top prosecutor has filed a new arrest warrant for a Syrian accused of terrorism, who allegedly stabbed four men in Bielefeld. The suspect, tied to Islamist-jihadist beliefs and membership in the Islamic State, was initially arrested in May 2025 and remains in custody.
Germany's top prosecutor has escalated the legal proceedings against a Syrian man by submitting a new arrest warrant based on terrorism allegations. The suspect stands accused of attacking and seriously injuring four men outside a Bielefeld restaurant last month.
Identified only as Mahmoud M. due to privacy rules, the defendant is believed to have joined the Islamic State in Syria and is suspected of attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm. The prosecutor claims he aimed to 'kill as many randomly selected people in Germany as possible' as part of a jihadist ideology.
Following his May 2025 arrest, he has been in custody. The federal prosecutor officially assumed control of the case soon after, replacing a local arrest warrant with one aligned with federal jurisdiction, emphasizing Germany's handling of terrorism-related cases.
