Govt Hosts CEO Forum to Refine Spatial Industrial Development Strategy

In a continued show of its commitment to inclusive economic policy-making, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) will host a high-level policy dialogue this Thursday at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) headquarters in Sandton. The engagement will centre on discussions around the draft Spatial Industrial Development Strategy (SIDS), a key policy framework aimed at accelerating regional economic transformation and spatially balanced industrial growth across South Africa.

The session will serve as an extended Chief Executive Officers’ (CEOs) Forum, drawing participation from influential stakeholders across government, business, and the development sector. The dialogue will be officially opened and addressed by Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi, who has emphasised the need for collective input in shaping a development strategy that is both practical and visionary.

Advancing Inclusive and Balanced Industrial Growth

According to the dtic, the primary objective of the dialogue is to facilitate in-depth stakeholder engagement on the draft SIDS before its finalisation. The strategy is envisioned as a blueprint for driving inclusive economic development, tackling spatial inequality, and strengthening the role of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks in regional transformation.

“This CEOs Forum is not just a meeting of minds; it is a strategic platform to ensure our Spatial Industrial Development Strategy is responsive, inclusive and grounded in the lived realities of business and communities across the country,” said Deputy Minister Godlimpi ahead of the session.

Godlimpi stressed that SIDS is not merely a technical document, but a transformative roadmap meant to reflect the aspirations of communities and the strategic insight of industry leaders. “We want a framework that reflects the voice of industry and responds to regional economic disparities through practical and impactful interventions,” he noted.

Key Components of the Draft SIDS

The draft strategy lays out several high-impact goals:

Promoting geographically targeted industrial development to unlock underutilised economic potential.

Enhancing infrastructure planning and coordination across government spheres.

Improving governance and operational performance of SEZs and industrial parks.

Aligning national, provincial, and local development mandates for greater regional coherence.

Integrating SEZs into broader economic value chains and regional development frameworks.

These efforts are intended to combat the legacy of spatial inequality that has long stifled equitable industrialisation in South Africa. By embedding industrial growth into regional contexts, the dtic hopes to create a more spatially just economy—one where no region is left behind.

The Strategic Role of SEZs in South Africa’s Development Agenda

Special Economic Zones (SEZs) remain one of the dtic’s flagship initiatives for catalysing economic growth, attracting investment, and creating sustainable employment opportunities. Currently, SEZs across South Africa serve as key nodes for manufacturing, export-led production, and innovation.

However, challenges persist. Several zones face constraints related to infrastructure, coordination, and access to markets. The draft SIDS aims to address these bottlenecks and reposition SEZs not as isolated industrial hubs, but as catalysts for broader regional and national transformation.

“We must ensure that SEZs are positioned not just as isolated economic pockets, but as integrated drivers of transformation that advance the national interest,” said Deputy Minister Godlimpi.

A Collaborative Vision for Implementation

The dtic expects Thursday’s dialogue to yield actionable recommendations that will strengthen the final strategy’s relevance and impact. Business leaders will have the opportunity to share insights from their operational environments, highlight barriers to industrial growth, and propose partnerships to realise regional development goals.

Development finance institutions, academic experts, and representatives from provincial governments and local municipalities are also expected to participate, ensuring a multidimensional approach to strategy refinement.

Ultimately, the finalised SIDS will provide a cohesive framework for industrial development that is aligned with South Africa’s economic reconstruction and recovery goals. It will also form part of a broader effort to decentralise industrial opportunity and ensure inclusive economic growth.

Looking Ahead

As government continues to prioritise social dialogue and stakeholder partnerships in policy development, the CEO Forum and similar engagements are poised to play an increasingly central role in shaping South Africa’s economic future.

“Collaboration remains our most effective tool for building a resilient and equitable economy. The Spatial Industrial Development Strategy, when co-owned and co-implemented, can become a foundation for lasting regional prosperity,” concluded Deputy Minister Godlimpi.