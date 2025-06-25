Left Menu

Trump Declares Victory as US Mediation Ends Iran-Israel Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump proclaimed the end of conflict between Iran and Israel, crediting the intervention of U.S. military forces. The U.S. targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, significantly hindering Iran's nuclear capabilities. Talks between the U.S. and Iran are set to discuss abandoning nuclear ambitions, despite initial doubts from U.S. intelligence. Meanwhile, both Iran and Israel face post-war challenges.

Updated: 25-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:45 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cessation of hostilities between Iran and Israel, attributing the success to U.S. military involvement. The U.S. conducted airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, claiming to have substantially delayed Iran's nuclear program despite initial skepticism from U.S. intelligence agencies.

The impending talks between the U.S. and Iran aim to secure Tehran's commitment to abandoning its nuclear aspirations. Trump, who attended a NATO summit in The Hague, expressed confidence that Iran would refrain from future nuclear developments, despite Tehran's insistence that its program is peaceful.

Amidst relief over the conflict's end, residents of both nations remain cautious about future tensions. Iran hinted at domestic reforms, spurred by the war's impact on public and official empathy. However, Iran's rapid crackdown on alleged collaborators with Israel highlights ongoing internal struggles as both nations seek a path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

