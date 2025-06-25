Left Menu

Olympic Gold Medalist's Doping Scandal: A Case of Medical Misstep

Victoria Carl, a German cross-country skier, has tested positive for clenbuterol. The German Ski Association claims there was no intent to deceive, as the banned substance was in a cough syrup prescribed by the German armed forces. Calls for her acquittal are underway amidst doping proceedings.

25-06-2025
Victoria Carl, a celebrated German cross-country skier, has found herself embroiled in a doping controversy after testing positive for clenbuterol. According to Germany's Ski Association (DSV), the positive result stemmed from a cough syrup prescribed by the German armed forces, without any intention of wrongdoing.

The Bundeswehr attributed the incident to a mix-up involving untrained personnel. In light of Carl's medical condition during the Winter Military World Games, there was no alternative medication available. The DSV described the situation as a regrettable procedural mishap rather than any intentional deception by Carl.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has launched proceedings, with both DSV and the Bundeswehr advocating for Carl's complete exoneration. An untimely ban could potentially sideline Carl from the upcoming Milano-Cortina Olympic Games.

