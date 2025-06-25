Olympic Gold Medalist's Doping Scandal: A Case of Medical Misstep

Victoria Carl, a celebrated German cross-country skier, has found herself embroiled in a doping controversy after testing positive for clenbuterol. According to Germany's Ski Association (DSV), the positive result stemmed from a cough syrup prescribed by the German armed forces, without any intention of wrongdoing.

The Bundeswehr attributed the incident to a mix-up involving untrained personnel. In light of Carl's medical condition during the Winter Military World Games, there was no alternative medication available. The DSV described the situation as a regrettable procedural mishap rather than any intentional deception by Carl.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has launched proceedings, with both DSV and the Bundeswehr advocating for Carl's complete exoneration. An untimely ban could potentially sideline Carl from the upcoming Milano-Cortina Olympic Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)