High Stakes Legal Showdown: Azam Khan's Consolidated Eviction Trial

The Allahabad High Court has attached the petition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to other pleas in a case concerning a 2016 forced eviction in Rampur.

The case involves 12 separate FIRs against Khan and others, now a single consolidated trial. The court has set July 3 for the next hearing, continuing the trial without a final order until then.

The October 2016 incident involved the demolition of structures on a Waqf property, with charges of dacoity and criminal conspiracy. Khan's petition contests the trial court's decision to reject requests for key witness recall and evidence presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)