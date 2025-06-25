High Stakes Legal Showdown: Azam Khan's Consolidated Eviction Trial
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's petition has been appended to other pleas in a 2016 forced eviction case in Rampur. The Allahabad High Court consolidated 12 FIRs against Khan, who faces charges including dacoity. The trial proceeds with no final order until a hearing on July 3.
The Allahabad High Court has attached the petition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to other pleas in a case concerning a 2016 forced eviction in Rampur.
The case involves 12 separate FIRs against Khan and others, now a single consolidated trial. The court has set July 3 for the next hearing, continuing the trial without a final order until then.
The October 2016 incident involved the demolition of structures on a Waqf property, with charges of dacoity and criminal conspiracy. Khan's petition contests the trial court's decision to reject requests for key witness recall and evidence presentation.
