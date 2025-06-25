Left Menu

High Stakes Legal Showdown: Azam Khan's Consolidated Eviction Trial

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's petition has been appended to other pleas in a 2016 forced eviction case in Rampur. The Allahabad High Court consolidated 12 FIRs against Khan, who faces charges including dacoity. The trial proceeds with no final order until a hearing on July 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:52 IST
High Stakes Legal Showdown: Azam Khan's Consolidated Eviction Trial
petition
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has attached the petition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to other pleas in a case concerning a 2016 forced eviction in Rampur.

The case involves 12 separate FIRs against Khan and others, now a single consolidated trial. The court has set July 3 for the next hearing, continuing the trial without a final order until then.

The October 2016 incident involved the demolition of structures on a Waqf property, with charges of dacoity and criminal conspiracy. Khan's petition contests the trial court's decision to reject requests for key witness recall and evidence presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025