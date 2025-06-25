Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Notorious Criminal Kaushal Joniyawas Caught After Highway Showdown

Kaushal Joniyawas, a wanted criminal linked to kidnapping and murder, was apprehended by police following a highway encounter. Shot in the leg during the incident, Joniyawas was hospitalized. Police also arrested five accomplices, uncovering details of their criminal network. Investigations continue to trace further associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:10 IST
Kaushal Joniyawas, a wanted criminal notorious for his involvement in kidnapping and murder cases, has been captured following a brief but intense encounter with law enforcement. The police, acting on a tip-off, thwarted his plan to rob a truck on the highway and arrested five of his associates.

According to officials, Joniyawas attempted to evade capture and opened fire, leading to a shootout in which he was wounded in the leg. The dramatic arrest took place near Kasan village, and Joniyawas was subsequently taken to Sector-10 Civil Hospital, where his condition is stable.

Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar of the Manesar crime branch confirmed that Joniyawas and his network had long been a thorn in the side of Gurugram's law enforcement. As the investigation continues, police are determined to dismantle his criminal operations and pursue any additional associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

