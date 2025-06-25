Dramatic Arrest: Notorious Criminal Kaushal Joniyawas Caught After Highway Showdown

Kaushal Joniyawas, a wanted criminal notorious for his involvement in kidnapping and murder cases, has been captured following a brief but intense encounter with law enforcement. The police, acting on a tip-off, thwarted his plan to rob a truck on the highway and arrested five of his associates.

According to officials, Joniyawas attempted to evade capture and opened fire, leading to a shootout in which he was wounded in the leg. The dramatic arrest took place near Kasan village, and Joniyawas was subsequently taken to Sector-10 Civil Hospital, where his condition is stable.

Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar of the Manesar crime branch confirmed that Joniyawas and his network had long been a thorn in the side of Gurugram's law enforcement. As the investigation continues, police are determined to dismantle his criminal operations and pursue any additional associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)