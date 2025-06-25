Amit Shah Launches ‘The Emergency Diaries’ Honouring PM Modi’s Resistance

In a commemorative event held in New Delhi to mark Savidhan Hatya Diwas—the day India remembers the imposition of the Emergency in 1975—Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah unveiled a book titled The Emergency Diaries – Years that Forged a Leader. The book chronicles Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal experiences and resistance during the 19-month-long Emergency, shedding light on his early political journey and underground activism.

The event witnessed the presence of several high-ranking dignitaries including Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, and other senior leaders and intellectuals.

A Chronicle of Courage and Commitment

In his keynote address, Amit Shah underscored the historical significance of the Emergency and the vital role played by a then 25-year-old Narendra Modi as a young Sangh Pracharak. “This book documents the covert efforts and brave contributions of Shri Narendra Modi who went underground and led a silent yet potent resistance movement. He moved through villages, cities, and towns, mobilising people and offering support to the families of those imprisoned under the draconian Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA),” Shah said.

Shah added that Modi performed a variety of disguises—sometimes as a saint, sometimes as a Sardarji, sometimes as a hippie or incense stick seller—to avoid arrest while continuing to distribute underground newspapers and inspire student and grassroots resistance.

The Spirit of Resistance Against Tyranny

The Emergency, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 25 June 1975, led to the suspension of civil liberties, press censorship, mass arrests, and the stifling of democratic institutions. The Emergency Diaries serves as a narrative of how one determined young activist, Narendra Modi, aligned himself with national leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh to stand against what Shah called “the dictatorship to preserve dynastic politics.”

Highlighting Modi’s courage, Shah said, “This was not just a resistance against political oppression; it was a resistance to restore India’s democratic ethos. Modi, through his underground efforts, gave hope to many and kept the flame of liberty alive.”

Book Overview: A Journey from Resistance to Leadership

The book comprises five detailed chapters:

Media Censorship – Revealing the silencing of the press during the Emergency. Government Repression – Documenting the state’s use of force and coercion against dissenters. Struggles of Sangh and Jansangh – Showcasing how key organisations kept the opposition alive. Stories of the Victims – Offering poignant tales of those jailed and tortured. From Dictatorship to Democracy – Tracing the eventual triumph of the people’s will.

Shah emphasised that the book is more than historical documentation—it’s a testimonial to leadership forged in adversity. “It’s important that today’s youth read this book to understand that the very leader who fought against authoritarianism then, is now the one working tirelessly to strengthen the democratic fabric of our nation,” Shah said.

The Legacy of the Emergency

Shah remarked that the Emergency serves as a reminder of the fragility of democracy if left unchecked. “In 2014, the youth who fought against authoritarianism ended dynastic politics through democratic means. That youth is now our Prime Minister,” he said, drawing a powerful connection between Modi’s early activism and his later political leadership.

He concluded by urging schools, colleges, and universities to include this period of Indian history in their curricula, noting that The Emergency Diaries is an essential resource for both scholars and citizens alike.

A Symbol of National Resilience

The Emergency Diaries – Years that Forged a Leader not only celebrates Modi’s personal resolve but also honours the countless unsung heroes who resisted the autocracy of the Emergency years. As India continues to uphold its democratic traditions, the stories contained in this book will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.