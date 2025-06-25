Left Menu

Rajasthan's Landmark Property Seizure: Criminal's SUV Confiscated

Rajasthan police made a significant move under new laws by seizing a black Scorpio SUV from criminal Narayan Singh Rao. The vehicle's '302' license plate is linked to his criminal activities. This marks the first property seizure case under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, highlighting Rao's criminal history since 2010.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:32 IST
In a groundbreaking enforcement of new criminal laws, Rajasthan's Udaipur police have seized a black Scorpio SUV from notorious criminal Narayan Singh Rao. The vehicle, bearing a symbolic '302' number plate referencing a murder charge code, was confiscated following a court order.

According to Assistant SP Manish Kumar, Rao, a known history-sheeter, has a record of serious offenses including murder, extortion, and liquor smuggling. The seizure is part of enforcement under Section 107(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

This marks the first ex-parte property seizure case in Rajasthan, possibly in all of India, showcasing the state's stringent stance on crime. Rao has been active since 2010, using the vehicle for his criminal enterprises.

