Rajasthan's Landmark Property Seizure: Criminal's SUV Confiscated

In a groundbreaking enforcement of new criminal laws, Rajasthan's Udaipur police have seized a black Scorpio SUV from notorious criminal Narayan Singh Rao. The vehicle, bearing a symbolic '302' number plate referencing a murder charge code, was confiscated following a court order.

According to Assistant SP Manish Kumar, Rao, a known history-sheeter, has a record of serious offenses including murder, extortion, and liquor smuggling. The seizure is part of enforcement under Section 107(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

This marks the first ex-parte property seizure case in Rajasthan, possibly in all of India, showcasing the state's stringent stance on crime. Rao has been active since 2010, using the vehicle for his criminal enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)