15-Year Bonded Labor Trap Broken: Uttarakhand Youth Rescued

A youth from Uttarakhand was rescued from a cowshed in Punjab after being kept as a bonded laborer for over 15 years. The intervention by BJP MP Anil Baluni and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria led to prompt police action and the youth's liberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a youth from Uttarakhand has been freed from a 15-year ordeal as a bonded laborer in a Punjab cowshed. The action was sparked by a video circulating online, prompting intervention from BJP MP Anil Baluni and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The youth was allegedly held under exploitative conditions in Dinewal village, Tarn Taran district. Following the video, Baluni, a Garhwal MP in Uttarakhand, contacted Kataria for immediate action. Kataria then directed Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to mobilize local authorities.

The district police quickly located and rescued the youth, with efforts underway to return him to his home in Narayanbagad, Uttarakhand. A case has been filed against the cowshed owner, bolstering public faith in justice and the importance of humane leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

