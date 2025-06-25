Left Menu

Nigerian Soldiers Battle Armed Gangs in Niger State

In Niger State, clashes between Nigerian soldiers and armed gangs resulted in the death of at least 14 soldiers. Over 300 gunmen were planning attacks when the military intervened with precision strikes. The ongoing conflict involves armed groups from the Kwanar Dutse Forest impacting northern communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:08 IST
Nigerian Soldiers Battle Armed Gangs in Niger State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

At least 14 Nigerian soldiers have lost their lives in confrontations with hordes of gunmen in north-central Niger State, according to a statement by the army on Wednesday.

Reports reveal that more than 300 gunmen were poised to attack villages from a forest base in the Mariga council area on Tuesday, prompting the military to execute 'precision strikes' and mobilize soldiers to thwart their plans, noted army spokesperson Appolonia Anele.

The military operation also left ten soldiers wounded while inflicting substantial casualties on the militant factions, as reported by the army. Armed gangs have been a persistent threat in northern Nigeria, with many members being former pastoralists embroiled in long-standing feuds with farming communities. The latest clash involved notorious gangs operating from Kwanar Dutse Forest, a notorious hideout amongst abandoned reserves in the troubled area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025