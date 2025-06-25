Nigerian Soldiers Battle Armed Gangs in Niger State

At least 14 Nigerian soldiers have lost their lives in confrontations with hordes of gunmen in north-central Niger State, according to a statement by the army on Wednesday.

Reports reveal that more than 300 gunmen were poised to attack villages from a forest base in the Mariga council area on Tuesday, prompting the military to execute 'precision strikes' and mobilize soldiers to thwart their plans, noted army spokesperson Appolonia Anele.

The military operation also left ten soldiers wounded while inflicting substantial casualties on the militant factions, as reported by the army. Armed gangs have been a persistent threat in northern Nigeria, with many members being former pastoralists embroiled in long-standing feuds with farming communities. The latest clash involved notorious gangs operating from Kwanar Dutse Forest, a notorious hideout amongst abandoned reserves in the troubled area.

