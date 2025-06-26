Decades of Justice: Vietnam Veteran's Execution Scheduled in Mississippi

Richard Gerald Jordan, aged 79 and a Vietnam War veteran, is facing execution in Mississippi nearly five decades after his crime. He kidnapped and murdered Edwina Marter, leading to a lifetime of legal battles that are now culminating in his scheduled execution at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

Despite ongoing legal disputes regarding the state's three-drug execution method and claims of past trauma affecting his mental health, the US Supreme Court has denied Jordan's appeals. His request for clemency, citing untreated PTSD from his military service, was also rejected by Gov Tate Reeves.

The execution marks the end of a lengthy legal journey involving multiple trials and appeals. The case continues to spark discussions on the impact of wartime trauma on criminal behavior, even as the Marter family remains divided on witnessing the final act of justice.