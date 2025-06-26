Left Menu

Decades of Justice: Vietnam Veteran's Execution Scheduled in Mississippi

Richard Gerald Jordan, a Vietnam veteran and Mississippi's longest-serving death row inmate, is scheduled for execution nearly 50 years after kidnapping and killing Edwina Marter. Jordan's execution highlights his long legal battles and claims of inhumane execution protocols and untreated PTSD from his wartime service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parchman | Updated: 26-06-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 03:02 IST
Decades of Justice: Vietnam Veteran's Execution Scheduled in Mississippi

Richard Gerald Jordan, aged 79 and a Vietnam War veteran, is facing execution in Mississippi nearly five decades after his crime. He kidnapped and murdered Edwina Marter, leading to a lifetime of legal battles that are now culminating in his scheduled execution at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

Despite ongoing legal disputes regarding the state's three-drug execution method and claims of past trauma affecting his mental health, the US Supreme Court has denied Jordan's appeals. His request for clemency, citing untreated PTSD from his military service, was also rejected by Gov Tate Reeves.

The execution marks the end of a lengthy legal journey involving multiple trials and appeals. The case continues to spark discussions on the impact of wartime trauma on criminal behavior, even as the Marter family remains divided on witnessing the final act of justice.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025