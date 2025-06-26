Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Transparency: Mexico's Ayotzinapa Case Files Ordered Public

Mexico's Supreme Court has ordered the release of a public version of the investigation file into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa, highlighting the ongoing struggle for justice in one of the country's worst human rights cases. The ruling demands that confidential data be redacted and published.

Mexico's Supreme Court has mandated the attorney general's office to release a public version of the investigation file concerning the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers College. This notorious case is recognized as one of Mexico's most significant human rights crises. Former prosecutor's arrest in 2022 highlighted the case's checkered history of bungled investigations and political interference.

This landmark ruling, initiated by a citizen's request, requires the file's publication on the prosecutor's website, albeit with sensitive information redacted. For over a decade, varying accounts of the tragic events surrounding the students from Guerrero state have emerged, yet no definitive resolution has been achieved.

In 2022, it was acknowledged that officials at multiple government levels were involved in the cover-up surrounding the students' disappearance. International investigations have concluded the students were likely abducted and killed by organized crime groups allied with local police forces. The attorney general's office has not promptly commented on the implications of the Supreme Court's order, which notably lacks a specific compliance deadline. Meanwhile, the victims' families continue their relentless pursuit of justice, although no convictions have been secured.

