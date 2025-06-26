Left Menu

A Decade of Equality: Obergefell v. Hodges and the Evolution of Same-Sex Marriage

The 2015 US Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, marking a significant civil rights milestone. Sparked by James Obergefell's lawsuit, the decision ensured marriage equality under the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment. A decade later, the ruling's legacy continues to influence legal and social landscapes across America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:59 IST
The landmark ruling of Obergefell v. Hodges by the US Supreme Court on June 26, 2015, marked a pivotal victory for marriage equality, legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide. A case borne out of Ohio, it reflected a major shift in the interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment, specifically its due process and equal protection clauses.

James Obergefell, a Cincinnati native, originally filed the lawsuit alongside his partner, John Arthur, as they sought legal recognition of their Maryland marriage certificate in their home state of Ohio. The resulting Supreme Court decision not only invalidated state bans on same-sex marriage but also paved the way for broader acceptance and legal safeguards for same-sex couples.

A decade since the ruling, over 823,000 same-sex couples have married, though challenges remain. While public support has grown, with polls showing 70% backing for such unions in 2025, opposition persists as eight states introduced resolutions aiming to reverse the landmark decision. Despite the hurdles, the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling remains a cornerstone of civil rights jurisprudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

