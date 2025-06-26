PLA Staunchly Opposes Taiwan Independence
The Chinese defense ministry reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on Taiwan independence, criticizing Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te for distorting facts and escalating tensions. The PLA aims to boost combat readiness to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang.
- Country:
- China
The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has declared a zero-tolerance policy against Taiwan's independence movements, according to a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson on Thursday. This statement comes in response to recent speeches by Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te.
In a regular press conference, spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang emphasized that the PLA intends to heighten its combat readiness, ensuring the firm protection of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Zhang criticized President Lai, accusing him of historical amnesia and factual distortion. Zhang argued that Lai's actions reveal a provocative intent to escalate already delicate cross-strait tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Overnight Drone Defense: A Tactical Triumph
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death
Defense rests in Karen Read trial, says she was framed for Boston police officer boyfriend's death, reports AP.
Finance Ministry Debunks MDR Speculation on UPI Transactions
Voyager Soars with $382.8M IPO Amid Global Defense Investment Surge