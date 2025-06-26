Left Menu

PLA Staunchly Opposes Taiwan Independence

The Chinese defense ministry reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on Taiwan independence, criticizing Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te for distorting facts and escalating tensions. The PLA aims to boost combat readiness to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:14 IST
The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has declared a zero-tolerance policy against Taiwan's independence movements, according to a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson on Thursday. This statement comes in response to recent speeches by Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te.

In a regular press conference, spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang emphasized that the PLA intends to heighten its combat readiness, ensuring the firm protection of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zhang criticized President Lai, accusing him of historical amnesia and factual distortion. Zhang argued that Lai's actions reveal a provocative intent to escalate already delicate cross-strait tensions.

