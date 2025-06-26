PLA Staunchly Opposes Taiwan Independence

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has declared a zero-tolerance policy against Taiwan's independence movements, according to a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson on Thursday. This statement comes in response to recent speeches by Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te.

In a regular press conference, spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang emphasized that the PLA intends to heighten its combat readiness, ensuring the firm protection of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zhang criticized President Lai, accusing him of historical amnesia and factual distortion. Zhang argued that Lai's actions reveal a provocative intent to escalate already delicate cross-strait tensions.

