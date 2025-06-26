Tensions Surge: China's Zero Tolerance Stance on Taiwan

The Chinese defense ministry has reiterated its strong opposition to Taiwan's independence, amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Taipei. A spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) emphasized the country's zero-tolerance policy towards what it views as separatist activities.

During a regular press conference, spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang highlighted Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's recent speeches as dangerous provocations, warning that they put Taiwan at risk of conflict. According to Zhang, the PLA is prepared to increase its combat readiness to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and allied nations are closely observing developments, noting the potential for Beijing to use military force to assert its claims over Taiwan. The situation continues to underscore the significant geopolitical divide in the region, with Taiwan insisting on its rights to self-determination.

